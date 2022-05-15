Two people in 50s among latest Covid-related deaths

The Health Ministry is reporting 5,745 new community cases of Covid-19 today and 15 further deaths.

It says 384 people are currently in hospital with Covid, including eight people in intensive care.

Two people in their 50s are among those who died, as well as one person in their 70s, nine in their 80s and three aged over 90.

Seven were women and eight were men.

Three of those who died were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury and three were from Southern DHB.

The deaths include 13 people who died over the past two days and two people who have died since 7 May.

A total of 973 people with Covid have now died in Aotearoa since the pandemic began.

There are currently 53,241 active cases of Covid-19 in the community.