Two people who flew to NZ from Perth considered 'casual contacts'

Two passengers who arrived in NZ from Perth this week are being treated as casual contacts, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Sunday.

The Western Australian city went into lockdown Saturday after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The two, who are from the same household, came forward to tell health authorities they were in the Perth domestic terminal at the time specified on the locations of interest page.

The ministry said they have both had their tests today, with results due this week. "The risk to the public has been assessed again to be very low. They remain in isolation until their test results come back."

They are among 1000 passengers who arrived from Perth this week which the ministry said on Saturday it was contacting to provide advice.

Quarantine-free travel between Western Australia and New Zealand has been paused as a result of the three-day lockdown.

In their Sunday update, the ministry said there are no new community cases to report today and no new positive cases in MIQ.