Two tamariki under 9 yrs old among latest deaths

Two tamariki under 9 years of age are among the 19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health today.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

Those who died also include a person in their 20s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s, five in their 80s and five people over 90 years old.

The deaths occurred in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson-Marlborough, Canterbury and Southern DHB regions.

Today's deaths include some people who died over the past seven days.

They take the total number of deaths to 665 and the seven-day rolling average is 13.

The ministry says there are 7,930 new community cases today and 494 people currently in hospital with Covid-19, including 15 in intensive care. Last Saturday, there were 8,283 new cases.

XE variant

A person who arrived from overseas on 19 April has been confirmed as having New Zealand's first known case of the XE variant of Omicron. They are currently isolating at home.

"At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing XE and no changes are required."

The ministry says the XE variant may be slightly more transmissible than other Omicron variants but does not appear any more severe.

"There is no evidence to date that XE causes more severe disease than other Omicron lineages."