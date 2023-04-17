Two-time UFC champ Israel Adesanya shown aroha with haka

Two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was out and about in Tāmaki Makaurau this past weekend, and supporters of "The Last Stylebender" were quick to show the Nigerian-born fighter some aroha in a way only New Zealand can.

In footage posted by filmmaker kwasnikpictures via Instagram, Adesanya, flanked by motorbikes and other vehicles, was met by a group of fans outside the Viaduct. The group, which included fellow teammates Shane Young, Navajo Stirling and Aaron Tau, to name a few, then performed the haka Tika Tonu to show appreciation for the City Kickboxing fighter.



After embracing his group of supporters and showing off his two UFC title belts marking his two-time status, Adesanya continued celebrating into the night with his friends and supporters.

It follows off the back of an incredible UFC main event in Florida two Sundays ago, where he reclaimed his middleweight title from kickboxing rival Alex Pereira and finally defeated his rival with a jaw-dropping second-round knockout.

Their second UFC meeting came after Pereira shocked the world by taking the middleweight title from Adesanya last year in New York.

This latest win also makes him the first two-time middleweight champion in the UFC.

Adesanya has told UFC President Dana White he is keen to get back into the octagon as soon as possible, though nothing has been confirmed on where, when and who Adesanya will fight next.