Two-vehicle crash in Invercargill – several dead

Police detective inspector Stuart Harvey says “a number of people have lost their lives” in a crash near Queens Park in Invercargill this afternoon.

Fire, ambulance and police services were called to the crash, involving a heavy motor vehicle and a motor vehicle, on Queens Dr just before 4pm.

At one stage local residents said there were 10 police vehicles alone at the crash site, Stuff reported.

A number of people died at the scene, Murphy said. He did not elaborate.

One person had received minor injuries.

Two fire crews, eight firefighters, also attended the scene and worked with ambulance and police staff.

The road will be closed between St Andrew St and King St overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit is to investigate.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

The crash appeared to have occurred outside on the main entrance to Queens Park off Queens Dr and the road was blocked from St Andrew St at the south end.

Motorists have been asked to take an alternative route.