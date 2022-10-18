Two very different issues - National defends handling of Kuriger's conflict of interest

National has rejected accusations of hypocrisy in the wake of Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios late last week.

Kuriger, the MP for Taranaki-King Country, stepped down from her portfolios that included agriculture due to a dispute with the Ministry of Primary Industries involving family members. Her son Tony and her husband were charged with animal cruelty in relation to a herd of cattle that became ill in 2016 and 2017. Her son subsequently pleaded guilty while charges against her husband were dropped.

It has since been alleged Kuriger has engaged on multiple occasions with MPI officials over the handling of her son's case, which has also become the subject of a Kings Counsel review.

National leader Christopher Luxon said today that after meeting with Kuriger last week it became clear there was a conflict of interest and he expressed his dismay at how his shadow agriculture spokesperson could not see the seriousness of her involvement.

“After we had a conversation it was obvious to her that there was an obvious conflict, it hadn’t been well managed and it was entirely appropriate that she resign those portfolios.”



National has its own problems but is keen on chiming in on others.

Situations 'not comparable'

National has in recent weeks called for Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta to be sacked over allegations of conflicts of interest surrounding the awarding of government contracts to companies and organisations involving her husband and members of her whānau.

Mahuta is the subject of an investigation by the Public Services Commission at her own request following weeks of questions raised about her involvement with her husband's contracts. She has denied the allegations and says she has been "assiduous" in declaring conflicts of interest.

Kuriger, on the other hand, was found out through a whistleblower who raised concerns with National about her using her position to gain information about her son's case.

Luxon says the two situations are not comparable, and is proud of the way his party has handled the Kuriger situation.

“As a minister of government versus a spokesperson for the opposition they’re actually different.

“We’ve responded entirely appropriately. They’re different natures of conflicts and I’m very proud of the way we handle these conflicts.”

Prime Minister Jacinda wouldn’t be drawn on the matter when asked today, saying it was ultimately up to National to manage its own affairs.