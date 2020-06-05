Two weeks straight without a new COVID-19 case

Once again, there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.



This is the 14th consecutive day of no new cases.



Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.



Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.



The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active.



There are no additional deaths to report.



There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.



Yesterday laboratories completed 2,813 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 288,987.