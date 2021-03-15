Two years since the attacks on the mosques and the pain is still strong

Harrowing, painful, and for some unimaginable. It is two years since the day 51 people's lives were lost in one of the most horrific attacks in living memory.

The attack on two Christchurch mosques is remembered as a dark day in this country's history.



Witnesses and survivors recounted the moments of anguish and pain at a national memorial service held at the weekend. One witness said he watched as a father held his son and heard a paramedic tell him that he had died and that there was nothing that could be done to help. He said: "Suddenly my own pain felt insignificant. My heart wept for them."

Earlier racism

For many others, unimaginable is not the word to describe what happened on March 15, 2019. The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern said to those who congregated in remembrance: "Sadly, if we assume that before that day in our history our Muslim community hadn't experienced hatred and racism, we would be wrong. In the aftermath of the terror attack, I heard the stories of women who were frequently harassed because they are easily identifiable as Muslim; of children whose earliest experiences of racism were in their school grounds; and of horrible and dehumanising experiences that were so common that, perhaps most devastating of all, some gave up on doing anything about it."

A royal commission report into the attack concluded it "was driven by an extreme right-wing Islamophobic ideology. Its purpose was to promote chaos and disharmony in New Zealand" and that New Zealand's security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on so-called Islamic threats.

Holes laid bare

Kiran Munir lost her husband in the attack and her children lost their father. The widow described her late husband as a good man. She spoke on behalf of the families of those who lost their lives two years ago and said there was more work to do in law to prevent such events from happening again. "Gaps and holes in our society are laid bare in the royal commission report. There's an urgent need for well-defined laws for hate crime and hate speech. There's still a long way to go to make sure nothing like this ever happens again."

Although the government has apologised for failings in security, the local iwi remains staunch about their message two years on, a message that Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene is hopeful resonates with the Islamic community: "Ko tātou tātou, we all are one."