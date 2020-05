COVID-19 restrictions have altered the way education is delivered and for one of the country's largest tertiary providers, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, moving online has created some unique challenges.

This is the beginning of Week 2 since all of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's 50 courses have moved online for its 20,000 students.

Courses like carving and weaving have presented unique challenges but TWOA's Kaiurungi Te Ururoa Flavell says both students and teachers have overcome the hurdles presented.