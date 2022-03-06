UFC: Kara-France '100% ready' for unbeaten Russian Askar Askarov

Photo / To Ao Toa

Kaiwhare Kara-France may fight for Ukraine and its people when he steps into the cage against his Russian opponent Askar Askarov in UFC fight night on March 26 in Colombus, Ohio.

"I'm fighting the no. 2 ranked flyweight Askar Askarov. He's a tough Russian, unbeaten in the UFC. But in this fight game, it's all about momentum, all about believing in yourself, Kara-France told Te Ao Toa.

"And right now, I back myself 100 per cent. I know I'm the best in the world. So March 26th, I'll go show it."

Aotearoa is now 'iso' free and Kara France will have less on his mind and concentrate 100 per cent on his fight, without any Covid isolation or MiQ restrictions.

Te Ao Toa has exclusive access to his training.