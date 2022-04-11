UFC: Kara-France calls out champ Figueiredo for title fight

Photo credit / UFC ESPN

Kai Kara-France is calling out UFC title-holder Deiveson Figueiredo for a tilt at the flyweight belt, after recording a huge win over previously undefeated Askar Askarov a fortnight ago.

On Te Ao Toa on Sunday night, Kara-France threw down the wero. "Deiveson Figueiredo if you're watching this - July, send the contact. Let's get it going for the belt," he said.

"This is a fan favourite fight. I'll meet you in the middle of the octagon. When I point down, don't shoot, let's swing."

Kara-France says his ultimate goal is to be world champion and he is resisting the pressure to downplay his ambitions.

"I guess being Māori and being brought up in New Zealand you get kind of crippled by this humble mentality, where you have to give yourself permission to be world champion. And that's something that I've had to overcome.

"I've had to actually accept this is happening and I have to be proud," he said.

"I have to sit back and start believing I'm the best in the world."