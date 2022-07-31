UFC Title Fight: 'I'll be channelling all my tūpuna' - Kai Kara-France

Thumbnail credit / UFC

"This is everything I expected," says Kai Kara-France, who Sunday afternoon (NZ time) will fight for the interim flyweight title against Mexican Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.

"More eyes on you, more media, more attention - believe you're the best in the world, it's just a part of it."

Kara-France (Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Ātiawa) says he is expecting a "dogfight" against the former flyweight champion.

"We're a long way from home but we're here to represent," he told Te Ao Toa. "That's what I've always done, I've put my people on the map being Māori, being from New Zealand and from Aotearoa.

"I love showing people where I've come from, who I'm representing. That's why I come out to Poi E when I fight, because it reminds me of why I'm doing this, who I'm representing and just makes me feel comfortable."

Kara-France says his plan is simply to "go do it".

"I'm going to be channelling all my tūpuna, all my ancestors, all my support and aroha from back home in New Zealand and go harness it. And go in there and go do it."