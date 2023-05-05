UK FTA a 'huge opportunity' for Māori business - winery

The bringing forward of the new free trade agreement between Aotearoa and the UK presents a "huge opportunity" for Māori business according to one of the country's largest Māori-owned wineries.

New Zealand and the United Kingdom agreed to bring forward their free-trade agreement (FTA) to May 31, 2023, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday.

“This is a gold-standard FTA, reflecting the close relationship between our two countries. The market access outcomes are among the very best New Zealand has secured in any trade deal,” Hipkins, who is in London to attend the coronation of King Charles, said in a joint statement with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Riki Hutchinson (Ngāti Whatua Orakei), the ambassador for Māori-owned Babich Wines in the UK, says the drop of tariffs for New Zealand wines won't be insignificant but the removal of dozens of certifications which reduced competitiveness will be a game changer.

"Since our centenary in 2016 we've grown our business by about 20-fold in the UK, they love us here" Hutchinson said.

Less doubling up

"But there's a lot of real benefits for us. They've taken away a lot of certifications that stopped us from innovating."

Hutchison says the streamlining of regulations will also allow for less doubling up in Aotearoa to make blends specific to UK regulations, and the business is poised to launch several other products that previously weren't allowed in the country.

"Our certification means now that we don't have to go through all this - we can do the same blend that we do for the US, which is our largest market, for the UK," Hutchison says.

"Wow, that saves us a lot of time and rigmarole."

New Zealand exporters would save approximately $37 million a year in tariffs according to the Prime Minister, who said securing improved trade access for New Zealand exporters was "a foreign policy priority".

Sunak said the entry into force of the new trade deal "marks a new chapter in the great friendship between our two countries.

Unique relationship recognised

“This deal will unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors across New Zealand and the UK, drive growth, boost jobs, and most importantly build a more prosperous future for the next generation,” Sunak said

The new deal removes 16 per cent tariffs on Mānuka honey, tariffs of up to 20 per cent on kaimoana and 8 per cent tariffs on horticulture such as onions, kiwifruit and (at certain times of the year) apples, although some have criticised it for the lack of protection of Māori taonga.

“A dedicated Māori trade and economic cooperation chapter recognises the unique relationship that exists between Māori and the British Crown as original signatories of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and provides a platform for cooperation on areas of importance to Māori," Hipkins said.

The FTA was first agreed in February of 2022 but the death of the monarch meant ratification was expected no earlier than December of this year.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Sunak for his commitment to the FTA and his support for bringing forward its benefits. Our two countries are incredibly close, and the FTA adds a new economic dimension to the bonds that unite us,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Ultimately, all customs duties on all products will be eliminated through this FTA – and the vast majority of these will be removed on the very first day, providing a shot in the arm for exporters immediately," Hipkins said.