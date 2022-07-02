UK PM Boris Johnson enjoys kapa haka at Downing St hui with Ardern

Source: UK Prime Minister / Facebook

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has enjoyed a kapa haka performance at his official residence in London on Friday (UK time).

Johnson, who was welcoming NZ PM Jacinda Ardern to 10 Downing Street, smiled and applauded as the group performed, Sky News reports.

After a harirū with the group, Johnson told Ardern it was a "great, great pleasure" to welcome her.

Photo Credit / Simon Dawson

The two leaders discussed trade and signed a new deal offering more opportunities for young people to travel between the countries. The agreement raises the age limit from 30 to 35 and increases the maximum length of stay in the host country to three years.

This was Ardern's first visit to the UK since the pandemic. She said the visit was an "incredibly important milestone for us in New Zealand" and signified "we are open for business, for trade, for tourism".