Ulberg added to NZ-stacked NYC takeover for UFC 281

It's no longer three UFC fighters from New Zealand competing at UFC 281, as the New Zealand Herald has reported this morning that a fourth fighter, light heavyweight fighter Carlos Ulberg, will also compete on the same card.

The news comes as fellow City Kickboxing teammates Dan Hooker (Ngāti Maniapoto) confirmed his next matchup yesterday, with Brad Riddell also confirming last week.

The trio will join middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who headlines the Madison Square Garden-based event defending his gold against Brazilian Alex Pereira on November 13 [NZ time].

"The Black Jag" (7-1) is coming off a first-round knockout in June over Cameroonian Tafon Nchukwi, and will look to extend his two-fight win streak when he faces Romanian Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1). Negumereanu is riding four wins in a row, his most recent victory coming by way of stoppage in July.

Speaking to the Herald's Christopher Reive, Ulberg (Tainui, Te Atiawa, Ngāti Hāmoa) says he is ready to take the opportunity to fight in New York City with both hands.

"City Kickboxing is already thriving with guys and girls fighting on the local shows here in New Zealand and Australia, so working and training alongside them while we're all in camp is quite nice to have us all fighting on the same card as well."

The 13-ranked lightweight Hooker will face unranked Peruvian Claudio Puelles, while Riddell faces Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano.