Ulberg finishes Potieria with first-round TKO at UFC Charlotte

From three wins to four and a TKO – Carlos Ulberg did it again moments ago against Ihor Potieria at UFC Charlotte.

It was quick work for “Black Jag” again after landing a left check hook to floor Potieria, followed by a rain of punches, walking off early until the referee officially called it off just two minutes after the first round started.

That same left hook has been the weapon of choice to finish his fights, notably the move that set up the finish against his last opponent Nicolae Negumereanu.

He landed a few kicks to Potieria, showcasing the kickboxing skills that have won him two King in the Ring titles back on home soil. In the end, it would be Ulberg's hands that would do the talking.

It was dubbed by UFC President Dana White to be a fight to watch, in what was Ulberg's first-ever bout on a main card.

In the post-fight interview with UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier, Ulberg (Tainui, Te Atiawa, Hāmoa) reflected on another impressive quick finish and his future inside the octagon.

“I saw his eyes roll back and I knew it was done, that’s the bottom line. That’s the way we go. Hit and not get hit – that’s the name of the game.

“I know there’s a top 15 coming but soon – you know what they say, when it rains it pours. So, put on the cheddar and make it better, baby!”

It takes Ulberg’s UFC record to 4-1.