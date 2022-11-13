Ulberg scores second UFC knockout victory

Photo / Getty Images

Carlos Ulberg has got UFC 281 off to a great start with his second career knockout victory inside the cage.

The light heavyweight fighter from Auckland’s City Kickboxing defeated Romania’s Nicolae Negumereanu thanks to a jab-left hook knockdown, followed by a flurry of right hooks to claim the KO victory inside the first round.

It marks 'Black Jag's' third straight win from four UFC fights.



Quick and emphatic work from "Black Jag"! Credit: Facebook / UFC.

The Tainui, Te Ātiawa and Hāmoa fighter is the first of four New Zealand fighters taking part in UFC 281.

Still to come is lightweight Brad Riddell facing Renato Moicano as the main fight of the prelims. Ngāti Maniapoto fighter Dan Hooker gets the main card underway at 4pm against Peruvian up-and-comer Claudio Puelles.

Finally, Israel Adesanya looks to defend his middleweight title and get revenge against - the only person to beat him twice in kickboxing years ago - Alex Pereira, in the main event.