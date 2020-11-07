UN calls for kids to become superheroes for planet

Eight quirky superheroes are at the centre of a new UN climate action campaign for children which launches on Sunday on UN social media platforms.

The campaign aims to empower children to learn about sustainability and act to protect the planet, a statement by the United Nations Department of Global Communications said.

The Climate Action Superheroes campaign targets kids under the age of twelve as agents of change.

"Eight quirky superheroes – the Energy Expert, Fashion Fixer, Fume Fighter Green Guide, Recycle Ranger, Truth Talker, Veggie Vindicator and Water Wizard – engage with children, and parents, in fun missions on topics such as reducing single-use plastic, saving energy and water, fixing and reusing clothes, eating more vegetables, and sharing scientific facts."

“We want children to be aware of the difference they can make through everyday actions,” says UN spokesperson Nanette Braun.



“Lifelong behaviours are shaped at an early age and we hope that providing the knowledge and tools to help build a more sustainable future will have a lasting impact.”

Parents and children can discover the superheroes and their missions through a colourful, aminated world built on the UN website. Campaign materials include downloadable activity sheets, certificates of completion, animated social media cards and stickers.

Information on the Superheros campaign and links to download materials can be found here.

The Truth Talker superhero. Source / UN.org

The campaign concept was developed by students in a global executive master’s programme at The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

“By engaging children, we target the consumers and decision-makers of the future, who will drive the change the world needs.”