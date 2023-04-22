UN forum hears concerns about slow progress of UNDRIP in Aotearoa

Indigenous rights experts have urged the United Nations to keep the New Zealand government on track with actions to uphold the rights of indigenous peoples in Aotearoa.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission’s rongomau taketake, Claire Charters, spoke to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues this week.

In her speech, she highlighted the stalled progress of the national action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which New Zealand has supported since 2010.

“Until it was paused, the process of developing the plan was commendable. It reflected equal governance authority of tangata whenua bodies and the Crown, as premised in te Tiriti o Waitangi and in international law."

Charters says Māori are clear on what they wanted to see in a plan.

“Actions to strengthen tino rangatiratanga, enact honourable Tiriti partnership, advance equity, and eliminate racism were strong and consistent messages. It was also clear from what we heard that many whānau aren’t currently able to enjoy their fundamental rights.

“Yet we’re in a state of limbo. Progress on indigenous rights should not be subject to the political mood of the government of the day,” Charters said.

Oversight sought from UN

New Zealand’s human rights obligations required the government to act now to realise indigenous peoples’ rights under the declaration.

Charters requested the UN’s group of indigenous experts and the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to provide oversight of the national plan of action to ensure it continues.

In the same speech, Charters drew attention to the Maranga Mai! report published by the commission, which focuses on the impacts of colonisation, white supremacy and racism on Māori.

“The report explains the immense harm endured by generation upon generation of Māori by the process of colonisation – by being disadvantaged and impoverished, including losing 95% of land originally held by Māori.

“Developing an action plan to implement the rights of our indigenous people in Aotearoa is a crucial step forward to address the enduring harm of colonisation,” Charters said.

The report was tabled at the forum by indigenous rights advocate Tina Ngata.

Charters also presented to the forum on the indigenous rights dimensions of the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and in the context of climate change.