'Unbelievable' version of Māori history being taught in British schools

A Kiwi teacher in the UK was stunned after seeing depictions of Aotearoa's history in British textbooks and the UK curriculum.

The teacher said she discovered textbooks rife with cultural appropriation and inaccurate historical accounts.

One history textbook reduced the entire Treaty of Waitangi signing to say: "The Māori tribesmen are signing over their land to the British. They are exchanging their whole country - New Zealand - for guns and alcohol!"

We spoke to Hemi Dale - a teacher at the school of Māori and indigenous education, Te Puna Waananga this morning on Tapatahi.