Uncertainty lingers as Stan Walker prepares for upcoming performances

With Omicron on the rise, one of Aotearoa's leading singers is nervous about the effects it may have on his upcoming performances.

I tell you now I'm a bit nervous because I don't know what's going to happen,” says multi-platinum singer-songwriter Stan Walker, one of the lead acts at the annual One Love Festival scheduled in Tauranga next week.

“I hope we can work it all out where everybody wins and everybody's safe.”

In the meantime, Walker is keeping himself busy with a new business venture, becoming a recent shareholder and official partner of local clothing brand You Know.

“It's colourless, genderless, sizeless, it’s for everybody... so we hope that everyone will see the quality in that and the quality in the garments themselves.”

With another child on the way in June, Walker acknowledges that he will definitely have his hands full this year but there is no ambiguity where his priorities lie.

“Whānau is number one and mahi is after that so, whatever fits in with the whānau dynamic, then it works for me,” he says.