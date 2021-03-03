Uncertainty over Silver Ferns captain in second test

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Tainui) is believed to be carrying a slight calf injury and may not be able to play in tonight’s second test.

Last night's 49-44 win over the Australian Diamonds at the opening test of the Constellation Cup in Christchurch has kept Ekenasio’s 100% winning record intact.

Although it was played in front of an almost empty house due to Alert Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions, that didn't stop it from being a typically hard-fought trans-Tasman contest.

Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua explained on Te Ao Tapatahi this morning she’s not taking any second chances if her captain is not feeling right before the selections at midday.

“At the moment I am unsure. She was pretty sore yesterday.”

Both Ekenasio and Maia Wilson were sharing the load of shooting to the point where the Ferns were leading by 10 goals early in the second half. They struggled to maintain the lead, coughing up a few crucial goals leaving them at 78% apiece.

After the game, comments were made that Ekenasio was seen limping around the court.

This morning a captain's run with the team will determine if she’s fit to play.

“We’ll decide there whether she will be included in the squad,” says Taurua.

It is likely the 70 international test shooter Bailey Mes will make her return to the court against Australia after suffering from a stubborn knee injury early last year.