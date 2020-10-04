Undecided vote leaves Waiariki seat up for grabs

Maori Television's latest Curia Market Research poll shows Labour's Tamati Coffey backed by 38% voters as the preferred candidate for Waiariki but the Maori Party's Rawiri Waititi is not far behind on 26%, and Vision NZ's Hannah Tamaki is a distant third on 2%.

The undecided voters may yet put a spin on this electorate, with 24% of those polled still wondering which candidate will best represent the people of Waiariki.

Despite her tiny 2% showing, Hannah Tamaki said she would not give up and that she could possibly have more supporters who were too ‘whakamā’ to tell the pollsters.

“You don’t give up, you keep going,” Tamaki said.

Waititi was happy with his position in the poll and reiterated the importance of the undecided vote.

“We are listening, we are hearing you and we can hear the shift on the ground. It’s game on!” Waititi said.

Coffey was asked, if he were returned to Parliament, whether he would be looking for a ministerial position - but the first-term MP said was not going to preempt any possible decisions "by the boss." He said he would be working hard on the ground to convince those undecided to vote Labour.

“We are delivering change on the ground and that’s what people need to know,” Coffey said.

Political commentator Paul Stanley said from his knowledge on the ground in Tauranga Moana, “Vision New Zealand is attracting some good support in poor neighbourhoods.

"If Hannah were to take some of these neighbourhoods it would collapse Tamati’s votes. My knowledge on the street in terms of Tauranga Moana is it’s Rawiri and closely followed by Tamati.”