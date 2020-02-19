Understand the Treaty for intellectually impaired

More than 96,000 New Zealanders have intellectual or learning disabilities.

Until now, there have been very few resources designed specifically to help them learn and understand about the Treaty.

A new "Easy Read" book, thought to be the first of its kind, was launched today at Hui Te Rangiora Marae in Hamilton, to help Kiwis with intellectual or learning disabilities understand the Treaty, including their rights and how to protest.

IDEA Services’ National Māori Advisory Group, Te Anga Pāua O Aotearoa, realised that while training resources have been developed for support staff to understand the treaty, similar training resources were not available for people with intellectual disability.

For the past two years, Te Anga Pāua o Aotearoa has collaborated with Tangata Tiriti – Treaty People on this work and completed the book with financial support from the IHC Foundation.

Three thousand copies of the book, which uses simple language and images to convey the importance of the Treaty, will be distributed to every public library across Aotearoa.

Copies will also be available through IDEA Services area offices and the IHC library.

A reo Māori version of the book is hoped to be made in the future.