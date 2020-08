UNICEF NZ deputy executive director Brandi Hudson says Māori business leaders and Iwi should look to step in and support kura to bridge the gap between the country's top 10% of students and the bottom 10%.

New Zealand is ranked 33rd of 38 OECD countries in this category.

Hudson says with the Māori economy now worth an estimated fifty million dollars, and Māori joining big corporate boards there is an opportunity for corporations and business to support Māori education leaders.