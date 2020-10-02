University student president from Te Arawa shortlisted for Women of Influence award

Te Arawa sociology and psychology student Tori McNoe has been shortlisted for the Women of Influence Young Leader award.

The award shines a light on the work New Zealand women are doing from the grassroots level to the global stage and helps propel future leaders and rising stars to bigger and better activities.

McNoe is the University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) president who encourages local businesses to mentor and work with student entrepreneurs on campus.

She’s also an interim regional skills leadership group member at the Ministry of Business, on behalf of the university.

“I hold a particular interest in youth and our place in the world and I want my work to reflect that. I seek to enjoy everything I do and aim to inspire others to do the same,” she says.

McNoe has a criminal justice degree and is completing a BA in sociology and psychology.

Tori McNoe being interviewed by Te Ao Tapatahi / Source: File

Helping youth

“I come from a small town where there aren't a lot of opportunities for young people. They can end up getting in trouble with drugs, crime and depression. So I’m interested in how the law can actually help youth.”

Her long-term goal is to work in police intelligence with a focus on youth justice.

“I know we have power in governance, so I always want to be involved in keeping youth in those spaces and confident at the table.”

McNoe also serves on the Board of Momentum, an investment board that gives advice and offers mentorship and funding to young entrepreneurs.

“Our work should equip the next generation of women to outdo us in every field. This is the legacy we’ll leave behind,” McNoe says.

McNoe made history this year when she and vice-president Katie Mills took office together, making the University of Canterbury the first and, so far, the only university students association in New Zealand to be led by a female team since it began in 1894.

Winners will be announced at the awards celebration later this year.