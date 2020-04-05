Update: Māori with COVID-19

A total of 79 people identified as being Māori have COVID-19 in New Zealand.

The latest figure has jumped by 11 since yesterday when there was 68.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced today that people of Māori descent make up 7.6 percent of cases and Pacific people make up 3.3 percent or 33 cases.

Meanwhile, people of European descent make up 74 percent or 765 cases, and Asian people make up 8.3 percent or 87 cases.

The total number of cases has reached 1,039 today.

Current support for Māori

Dr Bloomfield says over the next week more of the Māori response action plan will be announced.

So far the government has prioritised more than $56m to support Māori communities and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around $30 million has been made available for targeted health funding for Māori, $10m for Te Puni Kōkiri for outreach to Māori communities and $15 million towards Whānau Ora.

Another $1 million has been made available to provide Māori businesses with advice and planning tools to tackle the economic impact of COVID-19.

Te Arawhiti (Office for Māori Crown Relations) has also been given $470,000 in order to support and work with iwi around the country to formulate pandemic response plans.

Associate Health and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare says it is important to protect Māori whānau, particularly kaumātua and those who already have significant health issues.

“Times like these can be incredibly stressful so it’s important that we make manaakitanga and kōtahitanga the centre of our response.”