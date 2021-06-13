Update on two Covid hospital cases; 4 new MIQ cases

Two people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Sunday.

Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility earlier this week.

"They are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities," the ministry said.

MIQ cases

There are no new community cases, however, the ministry said there are four new MIQ cases.

They are arrivals from India, Germany, Egypt and Uganda and are currently in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 27.

Victoria travel pause

The travel pause with Victoria will continue until Thursday.

"Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on 'green flights', meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home," the ministry said.

"However, they must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred."

Travellers in other states can still travel quarantine free to NZ.

"Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test."

Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales - Locations of interest

Health authorities in the three states continue to announce further locations of interest after a Covid-19 positive couple breached Victoria lockdown rules and travelled from Melbourne, through regional New South Wales and into Queensland.

The couple travelled through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

Anyone in New Zealand who was at the locations of interest at the specified times in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

"One person contacted Healthline on Saturday to confirm they visited one of the locations of interest during the specified time, the ministry said.

"The individual was in self-isolation, has been tested and has now returned a negative result. The individual had already arrived in New Zealand before they were alerted by Australian authorities that they had been at a location of interest."