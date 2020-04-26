Updated rules for Alert Level 3 - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- Te Rewarewa Marae located at the base of the Urewera Valley has used video communications app Zoom to help the hundreds of people in the small rural Ruatoki community, who would gather at Tūmatauenga Memorial Hall yearly, to commemorate those who served and died in both world wars. Those unable to use Zoom gathered in their own bubbles for their own commemorations.

- Let's look again at the updated rules for Alert Level 3. New Zealanders will be able to expand their bubbles but there will still be many restrictions which include: Sticking to existing bubbles but some expansion is allowed for example with caregivers; Businesses without a customer-facing function may open; While there will be more travel to work, there will be restricted movements to regions; Funerals and weddings will be limited to 10 people with no meals or receptions; and Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only, but attendance is purely voluntary.