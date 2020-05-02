Updated: Taupō hapū's rāhui is to protect not penalise

The Ngāti Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board has come out in support of Taupō hapū, Ngāti Tūtemohuta, and their efforts to protect their vulnerable people through the placement of a rāhui around their settlement at Waitahanui on the shores of Lake Taupō.

The rāhui, a temporary restriction on normal activities, was deemed essential by the hāpu at the outset of Covid-19 in New Zealand.



“The people of Ngāti Tūtemohuta have shown wisdom in 'going early and going hard', to use the prime minister’s words, to take steps to protect their families and the Waitahanui community,” Ngāti Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board chairman John Bishara says.

The rāhui has drawn heavy criticism online with some local anglers accusing hapū members of double standards in blocking access to non-Māori anglers only.

Ngātoru Wall, who has manned the rāhui since before alert level 4, said it is about protecting their whakapapa and their community.

"We're encouraging non-residents to travel straight through. There's no reason to stop if you don't need to be here and that's our main focus, not about who can and can't fish at this time."



Bishara says, “We understand the desire of some to go fishing during alert level 3, but that needs to be balanced against the risk to Ngāti Tūtemohuta of their kaumātua being exposed to people fishing from their back doorstep. Most New Zealanders do not have to contend with that issue.

"Fortunately, this is a temporary situation and there are other fishing spots available around the lake that don’t pose such a level of risk.

“As authorities and governments around the world encourage people to look after themselves, the trust board’s view is that Ngāti Tūtemohuta’s actions are a responsible exercise of kaitiakitanga. The hāpu has acted prudently with the best interests of the people at heart.”

Trust Board member Ngahere Wall, who is also a member of Ngāti Tūtemohuta, said more than 120 families live in the area.

"We have a large number of kaumātua, they sit in the highest at-risk category of coming to serious harm if they become infected with Covid-19, Wall says.

“Ngāti Tūtemohuta are not the only ones who are looking after their neighbourhood, others in Tūwharetoa and other iwi and communities throughout Aotearoa have collaborated together to restrict public activities and access for the good of all.

"People need to be mindful that we are still in the midst of a serious global pandemic which can change course and inflict serious harm without notice. The least of our worries at this time should be a rāhui, it exists to help protect people not penalise people.”