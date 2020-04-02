Upholding the promise of Te Puea Herangi - 7.30am Newsbreak

- 47 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, with 14 new probable cases. Those who have tested positive also include a baby, 6 children aged under 5, and 15 children between the ages of 10 to 14.

- Day 7 of lockdown and a week on from the first Tokerau border checkpoint, its supporters are still adamant that keeping people out protects their communities.

- More than 500 food parcels have been distributed to Waikato-Tainui tribal members across their region. Volunteers say their work upholds the values and promise of Princess Te Puea Herangi to look after their people - Mahia te mahi hei painga mō te iwi.