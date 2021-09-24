Upper Hauraki moves to Alert Level 2 tomorrow night

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Upper Hauraki will move to Alert Level 2 from 11:59pm tomorrow.

This comes after community cases found in the area earlier this week and Alert Level restrictions put in place to prevent wider transmission.

“We’ve seen an incredible response from the community to this situation, with people getting tested, following the health advice and sticking to the higher Alert Level requirements,” Chris Hipkins said.

“More than 1,000 tests have been undertaken in the immediate area since Monday, with the only positive results being from the original household.

“All close contacts from the Mangitangi School exposure event including staff and students have been tested, with all tests returning negative.

“Widespread wastewater testing in Maramarua, Meremere, Ngatea, Paeroa and Waitakaruru this week has produced no unexpected detections.”

The public health assessment is that it is now safe for Upper Hauraki to move to Alert Level 2 with the rest of New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at Alert Level 3.

Hipkins reminds people to stay vigilant and keep monitoring for symptoms, and to get tested if symptoms arise.