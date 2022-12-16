Urgent hearing granted for kura kaupapa Waitangi Tribunal claim

Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa is welcoming the chance to present its case to the Waitangi Tribunal.

It comes after the Waitangi Tribunal this week granted an urgent hearing into the Wai1718 (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori) claim.

Tribunal deputy chair Sarah Reeves said on the balance of evidence she was persuaded the claimants could "demonstrate that they are suffering, or are likely to suffer, significant and irreversible prejudice as a result of current or pending Crown action or policy".

The granting of the urgent hearing is limited to the issues concerning the Tomorrow's Schools reform process.

In the claim, the claimants allege the Crown has failed to work as a Treaty partner in relation to the Tomorrow's Schools reform, treating kura kaupapa as a mainstream education provider in a "continuum with other providers". It alleges the process adopted by the Crown fails to share responsibility and control for designing a policy framework that will support the aspirations and autonomy of kura kaupapa.

Te Rūnanga Nui co-chair Rawiri Wright said while there were a number of issues Te Rūnanga Nui would like to deal with, it welcomed the opportunity to clarify whether the Crown had the right to decide how kaupapa Māori schools were managed.

'We're saying those days are over'

"Kei te kī mātou, kāore tērā i te tika. Kāore rātou e whakawhanake tika ana te āhuatanga o te ao mātauranga kaupapa Māori. Ki a mātou he pai ake te mahi hanumitanga e haere tonu ana i tēnei rau tau 21. Whakamutu ake."

(We say it's not right. They haven't done enough to develop our kaupapa Māori education. We believe it's further colonisation in this century. It needs to stop.)

Mediation between Te Rūnanga Nui and the government broke down earlier this year. Wright said the ministry and the government were reluctant to relinquish control of education for Māori.

"Kua tō te rā ki tērā whakaaro. E oho! Kua tae ki te wā me whai wāhi ai tātou te Māori, Te Kōhanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa Māori Kura a Iwi ki te mahi ngātahi ki te whakahaerei tētahi ara whakarārā. Waiho mā te kāwanatanga te taha ki ngā kura a te kāwanatanga, waiho kia tātou te whakahaere o te puna mātauranga kaupapa Māori."

(We're saying those days are over. Wake up, it's time for Māori, Kōhanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa Māori, Kura ā-Iwi to create our own plan. The government need to look after their schools and allow us to run our kaupapa Māori.)

Judge Reeves has referred the matter to the chairperson of the tribunal to appoint a panel for the urgent hearing, and to decide if the other matters in the claim should be dealt with in the education kaupapa inquiry, or otherwise prioritised.