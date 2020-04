- Co-leader of the National Māori pandemic group Dr Rawiri Jansen says they've formed their group URUTĀ to make sure Māori know how COVID-19 can affect them.

- More police officers have been deployed to the Far North to make sure people are following the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

- The Govt wants increased testing for COVID-19. The highest number of tests carried out in one day amounted to more than 2,500.