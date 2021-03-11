US Army satellite claimed as risk to NZ's national security

Anti-war protestors have sent an open letter to the government urging them to suspend the granting of licences for space-launch activities on behalf of the US Military from Te Mahia Mai Tawhiti.

Spokesperson for security and intelligence from the Green Party Teanau Tuiono says this exercise by Rocket Lab, a US-owned American aerospace manufacturer based in New Zealand, doesn't comply with the principle for authorizing space activitiy, which was approved by Cabinet in 2019.

“I want to stand in support of Mahia locals and peace advocates for speaking up about Mahia being used as a Launchpad by the US Military.”

“Gunsmoke-J belongs to the US Army’s Space and Missile Defence Command (SMDC) and is designed to improve US missile targeting capabilities during combat.”

“The Government has a moral responsibility to make sure technologies sent into orbit by New Zealand companies from New Zealand soil do not assist other countries' armies to wage war.”

This month 'They Go Up So Fast' mission described by Rocket Lab is expected to carry the Space and Missile Defense Command satellite 'Gunsmoke-J' as part of an US Army experiment.

Anti-war groups Peace Foundation International Affairs and Disarmament Committee sent the open letter to Parliament which describes concerns of “potential threats to New Zealand’s security, sovereignty and national interests” that contradict the regulatory process for space-launches in New Zealand.

Retired Foundation Director of the National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies at Otago University Kevin Clements says New Zealand won’t have any control. “These rocket launches and their payloads go right at the heart of the American kill line”, he says.

Cabinet analysed the process for signing off on satellite launches and claims it doesn’t pose a risk to national security. The regulatory process for the space-launch on Gunsmoke-J was approved by Business Minister Stuart Nash who was certain the payload would not be approved if it was contributing to a nuclear weapons programme.

"Each payload permit application is also assessed for consistency with New Zealand's international obligations, including those covering nuclear non-proliferation,” Nash says.