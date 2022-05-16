US government opens the books on its treatment of young Native Americans

A report was released last week cataloguing the abuse of Native American children at government boarding schools between 1819 and 1969.

It's the first step in a review that the first Native American Interior secretary Deb Haaland announced after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves of children in Canada last year.

Muscogee Creek ambassador and lawyer Jonodev Chaudhuri talked to Te Ao Māori News, saying that “it was important to give credit to the United States for examining the very dark and lengthy period in the United States’ history”.

“This report is the first volume of a multi-volume study of, not only the history of boarding schools in the US but also the modern contemporary impacts on Native communities of the boarding school programmes.

“The report will be forward-looking in terms of what the federal government should do to rectify the multi-generational trauma created by this history.”

Chaudhuri says the history of Indian boarding schools in the US is the same history of assimilation of schools in other countries around the world “developed to assimilate Native Americans and indigenous people”, and to take resources and land from them.

"At these schools, Native students were forcibly removed from their homes, not allowed to speak their languages, forced to cut their hair, and forced to abandon all cultural practices. They were forced to engage in military-style training and what they were taught wasn't really helpful to them or their communities once they got out.

"The history is a dark one but it can't be told without understanding where it fits in with other U.S policy."

Supermarket shooting

Chaudhuri also commented on the weekend massacre in Buffalo, New York, in which an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others at a supermarket, sharing a manifesto and broadcasting the attack on the internet, much like the March 19 mosque attacks in Christchurch in 2019. Eleven of the 13 victims were black.

The FBI is investigating it as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism”.

Chaudhuri says he sends his heart out to “all of the victims of this horrific crime”.

“The unfortunate manifesto that was tied to all this harkens back some of these old themes of pitching disadvantaged against disadvantaged people and using minority populations and populations of colour as scapegoats for macro-pressures that are being laid to bear on all poor people.

“This isn’t new in the sense of creating scapegoats. The whole idea came from one of the oldest movies, Birth of a Nation, which helped birth the ethos of the Ku Klux Klan, and was built around creating this false narrative of black people and people of colour being the cause of the pain felt throughout the US.”