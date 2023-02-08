U.S. secretary of the interior to visit Te Matatini

United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haalandis expected to attend Te Matatini. Photo / US Department of the Interior

Te Matatini has welcomed distinguished guests from across the globe but in 2023 the festival will land another first.

TeAoMāori.news understands this year the biannual kapa haka festival will host United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Haaland, a Native American tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo, became the first Native American to hold a cabinet position in the United States federal government, when she joined the Biden administration in January 2021.

An advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples and environmental and climate issues, Haaland oversees a number of federal agencies including the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Championing protection and preservation of tribal lands and resources, as well as promoting self-determination for native Americans has seen her bring a uniquely indigenous voice to the US cabinet. She's also worked to address the issues of missing and murdered indigenous women.

A proponent for the importance of tribal consultation in decisions affecting Native American communities, Haaland met Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at the ABAC Indigenous Business Leaders’ Dialogue in 2021.

50,000 expected

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Te Matatini 2021 was postponed for two years to 2023 and is scheduled to run from February 22 to 25 at Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) in Auckland.

Speculation the festival could be postponed again after Eden Park grounds were engulfed in flood waters during the record rainfall in Tāmaki last month were quelled Friday, with Eden Park bosses telling teaomaori.news they're confident the stadium will be ready.

"Our team is 100% focused on ensuring the stadium is fit for purpose," stadium management said.

Organisers of Te Matatini say they're anticipating some 50,000 national and international guests through the gates during the three-day festival.