Vaccination rates among Māori quadrupled in Tāmaki

The number of Covid cases has decreased every day for the past six days but the government is firm on its position that alert levels won’t be relaxed until it has confidence that no unknown cases lurk in the community.

The clinical director at the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) Dr Anthony Jordan says vaccination rates among Māori have increased and is pleased with the services being offered by marae, and mobile services alike.

“Vaccinations are going fantastically here in Tāmaki Makaurau, and we’ve seen Māori vaccination rates quadrupled since we’ve entered lock-down.”

More than 77,000 vaccinations were given out on Saturday across the motu and 70% of the entire population is booked for vaccination or have had one dose.

With 20 new cases confirmed today (the same amount as yesterday), Dr Jordan believes strongly that for the rest of the country to move down alert levels, we need not take our foot off the gas pedal.

“Keep doing the same things we’ve done before, adhering to the rules of lockdown. People are generally following the rules and they should be commended again.

An announcement will be made today at 4 pm by the prime minister on alert levels for the country, outside of Auckland.

Important statistics from 1pm announcement