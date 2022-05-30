Vehicle crashes into Araiteuru Marae

After suffering a medical event behind the wheel, a man crashed into a Dunedin marae, according to the Otago Daily Times.

The incident occurred while the 25-year-old man drove through the Kaikorai Rugby Football Club carpark on Lynn Street, on Saturday afternoon (May 28), with the man's foot stuck on the accelerator, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

After driving on to the field for about 100 mtres before going over a bank, the vehicle became airborne and crashed into the Araiteuru Marae, with the vehicle then resting at a basketball court close by.

The man was taken to hospital and forbidden to drive for medical reasons.