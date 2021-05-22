Vessel carrying marine oil sinks off Coromandel

Source / Google Maps

A vessel which hit rocks and sunk near Whitianga in the Coromandel is carrying about 200 litres of marine diesel oil, Waikato Regional Council which is monitoring the situation said in a statement.

The 36-foot launch reportedly sunk on Friday night in Humbug Bay.

The regional council said maritime officers have been onsite since Saturday morning and "there is no evidence of discharge".

Three to four-metre swells are expected Saturday afternoon which may push the launch up onto the rocks.

"Salvors have been advised and are preparing to recover the vessel as soon as reasonably practicable but is weather dependent."