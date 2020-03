New Zealand's very first female weather presenter Christina Mei Carline, better known to viewers as Tina Carline, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Māori presenter brought us the latest in weather on TV One weeknights from the 1970s until the early 80s and helped create a pathway for Māori to enter into the television industry.

Photo/TVNZ

Carline passed away on Saturday and a funeral service was held for her today in Southport on the Gold Coast of Australia.