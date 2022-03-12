Veterans' Minister Meka Whaitiri to represent NZ at Gallipoli commemorations

Photo / File

Anzac Day services will return to Gallipoli next month, with Veterans' Minister Meka Whaitiri attending this year's service as the New Zealand government representative.

The recommencement of Gallipoli commemorations in Turkey comes three years after the last service was held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While in Gallipoli, Whaitiri will visit the Māori Contingent Pā site at No. 1 Outpost, Shrapnel Valley, Beach Cemetery, and Twelve Tree Copse Cemetery where some of the fiercest fighting took place.

As well as the dawn service at the Anzac commemorative site, a New Zealand commemoration is also planned at Chunuk Bair.

“While there are no immediate concerns that the current conflict in Ukraine will impact commemoration plans, officials continue to monitor the situation,” Whaitiri said in a statement Friday evening.