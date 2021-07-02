Viaduct Harbour lights up for Matariki

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei held a dawn karakia in Auckland’s Viaduct this morning, to celebrate the rise of Matariki.

The ceremony marks 9 days of events to usher in the Māori New Year and a 20-year relationship between the iwi and businesses on Auckland’s waterfront.

“It’s quite an amazing thing to be here now that they have taken on one of our customs and want to celebrate it,” says Ngarimu Blair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

A light-art installation designed by Tuhirangi Blair and Angus Muir called ‘Ngā mata o te Ariki’, was also unveiled and blessed at the dawn ceremony.



Ngarimu Blair says Hiwa-i-te-rangi is the star in the Matariki constellation that he is focusing on. It signifies intentions for the year.



“My new year resolution is to be healthier. We want to live longer and happier, more fuller lives as Māori. I’ve taken this time over Matariki to go and get my health checks.”



“I urge all Māori to be healthy because we need to bring up our kids with our parents around, so they can lead happier lives than previous generations,” he says.