Victoria extends lockdown, NSW fears spread of Covid-19

Victoria will extend its Covid-19 lockdown for another seven days following six new community cases testing positive with the virus overnight.

Acting premier James Merlino announced the lockdown extension amidst growing concerns about the recent outbreak in the Australian state which has rapidly grown to 67 active cases.

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 2, Merlino told reporters "we've got to run this thing into the ground or people will die".

Returnees to Aotearoa from Melbourne are still being monitored by the Ministry of Health for any possible transmission of Covid-19.

New South Wales concerns

The neighbouring state of New South Wales (NSW) has issued a public health alert after an individual visited a number of locations in south NSW and later tested positive for Covid-19 on their return to Melbourne.



The person was in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach, and Vincentia while potentially infectious on May 23 and 24.



Anyone who was at any of these locations of interest who is now in New Zealand should call Healthline, get a Covid-19 test, and isolate until they receive a negative result.



Information on locations of interest in NSW is available here.