Victoria sent into snap lockdown to contain growing Covid-19 cluster

The Australian state of Victoria will enter a 7-day lockdown at midnight tonight to contain the virus outbreak in Melbourne.

The number of community cases in Melbourne continues to grow with 11 confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of community cases is now 26.

It’s the fourth time that Melbourne has gone into lockdown.

Genomic sequencing confirmed the cases all stem from South Australia’s hotel quarantine system.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins paused New Zealand's travel bubble with Victoria on May 25 for 72 hours but says this would be under constant review.

Case numbers in Aotearoa

Back home, there is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, with none in the community.

The origin of the new case is unknown but the person tested positive on arrival after travelling via Qatar and is in managed isolation in Auckland.