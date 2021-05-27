Victoria sent into snap lockdown; travel bubble pause extended

The Australian state of Victoria will enter a 7-day lockdown at midnight tonight to contain the virus outbreak in Melbourne.

The number of community cases in Melbourne continues to grow with 11 confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of community cases is now 26.

It’s the fourth time that Melbourne has gone into lockdown.

Genomic sequencing confirmed the cases all stem from South Australia’s hotel quarantine system.

Travel bubble pause extended

The travel bubble pause with Victoria will continue for 7 more days.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the extension will now lift at 7:59pm on Friday 4 June.

This will be assessed constantly by the ministry.

Anyone who travelled from Melbourne since May 20 must self-isolate immediately until they receive a negative result after being tested.

The ministry is also considering pre-departure testing requirements.

Case numbers in Aotearoa

Back home, there is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, with none in the community.

The origin of the new case is unknown but the person tested positive on arrival after travelling via Qatar and is in managed isolation in Auckland.