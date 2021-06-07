Victoria under pressure with more covid-19 cases reported

Melbourne City, Victoria / Image: Getty.

Nine covid-19 cases have been recorded in Victoria overnight taking the total of active cases to 85.

Four new cases were discovered on Sunday, including two linked to the Arcare Maidstone aged care facility in Melbourne's northwest.

Acting Victorian premier James Merlino says the statewide lockdown is likely to run until midnight Thursday.

Mystery still surrounds how the cluster began in West Melbourne with investigators scrutinising test results from labs across the country.

The outbreak in West Melbourne has revealed a primary school teacher was the latest to test positive.

Financial pressure is increasing day by day for both businesses and residents.

A survey by Tenants Victoria showed 66 per cent of respondents say they are financially impacted by lockdown. An estimated average loss was $817.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng expects Melbourne will be able to ease restrictions on Friday.

"We don't want to be in this any longer than we need to. So if we can, we will lift it early,"