Victory breaks 3-game losing streak for Warriors

The Warriors finally saw themselves the victors after overcoming the Wests Tigers, 20-26 in Sydney on Friday night.



Not even the magic of Benji Marshall could help his Tigers out as the game saw Peta Hiku score a double while Tohu Harris sealed the deal with his match-ending try.

Hiku steps up with the game on the line! #TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match #NRLTigersWarriors pic.twitter.com/YOQj94kjYx — NRL (@NRL) July 31, 2020

As it was the Indigenous round for the NRL, the Warriors donned the 'Tāua Tahi' jersey - 'That's Us'. The jersey recognises the tangata whenua of New Zealand as well as Australia’s indigenous people and the spiritual connection that binds both together as people of the land.

Coach Todd Payten expressed his elation at the team's win in the post-match media conference, "That kind of performance has been building for a while."

"While we leaked a couple of early tries, which were pretty soft, we just found a way to get ourselves back in the game, keep working off the ball and keep turning up for your teammates. So yeah, really proud.



"They're just fighting hard, which is pleasing."



The Warriors now turn to their attention to next week when they will meet the Manly Sea Eagles.