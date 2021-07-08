‘Violent, scary’ clash, marina opponents file lawsuit against developer.

Opponents of a 186-berth marina planned for Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point have filed new papers at the Environment Court in Tāmaki Makaurau, seeking an injunction to halt the development.

The action comes after a volatile clash with the developer's security firm yesterday, in which protestors claim they were physically harmed.

Kaumatua of local iwi Ngāti Pāoa laid a rāhui on the marina site at dawn today, with Maatai Ariki Kauae Te Toki, the applicant in the court case, telling Tapatahi the action aims to protect the ecology of the area.

"Today’s purpose of the rāhui is to protect the kororā (little blue penguin) and all his whanaunga," Te Toki said.

The group's case has been filed with the support of Forest and Bird. It’s been lodged against the marina developer (Kennedy Point Boatharbour) and Auckland Council who granted the developer’s resource consent.

The battle against the marina begun four years ago with members of iwi, local residents and environmental groups uniting in their opposition.

'Scary' skirmish

Last month another group, Save Kennedy Point, withdrew legal action against Kennedy Point Boatharbour after it agreed to a kororā management plan overseen by an ecology expert of its choosing. Te Toki’s group say the developers failed to do that and now the bird’s breeding season is underway.

‘Last month the kororā started making nests and it’s the most vulnerable time for the kororā… As it gets warmer they’re going to moult and when they start moulting they can’t swim, they’ll drown. So we can’t have any upset for the kororā and our animal and our manu is our tuakana’ Te Toki told Tapatahi.

Yesterday’s skirmish was live-streamed on Facebook and appeared to show wahine Māori and non-Māori being dragged off a work platform by employees of Warden Consulting, the security firm deployed by Kennedy Point Boatharbour.

Activists from the Protect Pūtiki group are now occupying the platform but called the altercation "scary", Te Toki saying "we believe in the justice system, we want a favourable outcome, look after our women, look after our tuakana".

Auckland Central Police area commander Inspector Gary Davey told RNZ police were aware of yesterday’s incident.

"Some of those present have trespassed at the marina construction site. We note that a number of security staff on-site were assaulted while exercising their legal right to prevent trespass from occurring," Davey said.

In a separate incident last week workers on the marina were stood down by the developer for allegedly ramming protestors with a boat.

Kennedy Point Boatharbour director Kitt Littlejohn told RNZ ‘It's a bit of catch 22 for the construction company, to that extent they have to assist people to get out of the way when they put themselves in harm's way".

Te Toki’s group alongside several others, including those opposed to marine dredging in the Hauraki Gulf, have planned a hikoi on Saturday, July 17, to raise awareness of the degradation of the moana."

"This is a call to Māoridom, to all te ao Māori," Te Toki said. "Come together. Let’s try and stop all this. Let’s stop this at Pūtiki so it doesn’t go to another hapu."

The group will congregate at Britomart on lower Queen Street at 11am, then walk up Queen Street to Aotea Square where they will be addressed by Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono.