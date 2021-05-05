Vodafone NZ partners with TEDxAuckland to integrate Te Tiriti into mahi

Tech firm Vodafone NZ is buddying up with TEDxAuckland to deliver 'Turiki! Turuki! A Tiriti-based approach to the future of tech', as part of the Tāpiri atu ki te ao Matihiko collective.

The collective is made up of some of Aotearoa's most well-known businesses which have shared challenges on how to bring Te Triti o Waitangi into their work, as well as develop Māori leadership in the sector.

Vodafone pou whakawhanake Māori (Maori development head) Kirstin Te Wao says this is not only a first for TEDxAuckland but also the first collaboration of its kind across Aotearoa’s “big tech” businesses.

“Vodafone is proud to stand with other technology organisations aiming to foster positive opportunities for Māori to engage in technology, and to create meaningful and enduring change grounded in a tikanga Māori approach," she says.

“The future of work is facing massive disruption in the wake of Covid-19 and the technology industry has the opportunity to reset the industry’s culture to ensure it is more inclusive and conducive to contributions from Māori and Pacific peoples.

“This event brings together some incredibly inspiring speakers to progress this kaupapa and discuss how to deliver a Tiriti-based approach to tech. We’re live streaming it on Facebook so that anyone in Aotearoa can access the event.”

Good for Aotearoa

Speakers include Dr Warren Williams, discussing ‘Digital taniwha: growing Māori participation in the IT industry’; tech entrepreneur Kaye-Maree Dunn; and Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris.

“Developing meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships with Māori isn’t just good for the Māori sector - it’s good for Aotearoa, and for business in general," Te Wao says.

"Last year Vodafone was the first corporate to launch a policy to honour the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and we see this event as an opportunity to give effect to the principles of rangatiratanga (agency and self-determination) and ōritetanga (equity and participation).

“A strategic priority of Whārikihia, Vodafone’s Māori development strategy, is to foster digital pathways for Māori in the sector. As a collective of large tech organisations ‘Tāpiri atu ki te ao Matihiko’ has the potential to accelerate organisational development across the collective through shared experiences, knowledge and resources, and ultimately increase Māori participation and leadership while fostering organisational culture and employee engagement.”

The event's live stream is currently underway on Vodafone NZ's social platforms, including Facebook.